In loving memory of Eleanor Julia D'Andrea, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Eleanor passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2019. Eleanor was born Feb. 25, 1920 in the Bronx, New York to Charles and Mary Jones. Eleanor had two sisters, Kay and Dotty, and one brother, Sonny. As a young child the family moved to Mount Vernon, New York. In Mount Vernon she graduated from Edison Vocational Technical High School. Soon after she met the love of her life Sam D'Andrea on a blind date. Sam worked in a machine shop and was a number-one mechanic.

Sam was in the National Guard. They married on Dec. 18, 1941, war was declared Dec. 7, 1941. Eleanor followed Sam to all duty stations until he was called to go overseas.

Tours of Duty included England in World War II, and the Korean War. During Sam's absence Eleanor worked at Kress until Sam returned. When he returned, they had four wonderful children, Mary Ann who later passed away at 3 years old in Santa Barbara, Steve, born in Mount Vernon, New York, Dennis and Dana born in Santa Barbara.

Eleanor devoted her time to the Catholic religion service as a Sacristan to the Holy Cross Church for twenty-one years, till she was hit by a truck at the church. Her injuries prevented her from carrying out her duties at the Church.

She is survived by her three sons: Steve and his daughter, Lisa. Dennis (Mary Lou) and their two children, Yvonne (Aaron) and their two kids, Sondra and Dillon; Philip and his daughter, Johanna. Dana (Liz) and their two daughters, Nicole and Jillian. Eleanor is happily reunited with her husband, Sam, and lovely daughter, Mary Ann.

We would like to thank the LivHome for providing special care for Eleanor and to her providers: Kathleen, Maria, Gloria and Iris. A special thanks to the staff at the Serenity House, Aids: Laura, Cindy, Rocio and Bill;, Nurses: Vandy, Kathy, Leah, Margie, and Paula; Social Worker: Lainie; Harpist: Jeanne.

There will be a celebration of Eleanor's life with a service on Monday, Sept. 30, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, followed by a reception at Hayes Hall.

In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family suggests donations in Eleanor's name to the Holy Cross Church, 1740 Cliff Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. [email protected]