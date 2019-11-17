Eleonora (née Bischof) passed away on November 5, 2019, at the age of 98, in Lompoc, California.

Eleonora, Nora for short, was born July 21, 1921, in Lindenberg, located in the Allgäu region of Bavaria-Swabia, Germany. In her long life she witnessed the collapse of the democratic Weimar Republic, the tumultuous twelve years of Nazi Germany, and the defeat of her country in 1945.

Although she had married Oskar Fischer in 1942, in kind of a "shotgun marriage," the young couple drifted apart during the war and divorced shortly after 1946.

Nora had been compelled to join the service after the Nazis called on all Germans to prepare for "Total War." She was sent to the Baltic peninsula of Hela, now Poland, to serve in the German Navy to entertain troops by showing them movies. When the Russians closed in on Hela in the spring of 1945, Nora fled, mostly on foot, which led her on a long eight-hundred-mile trek from the Baltic in the north to her native city of Passau in southeastern Bavaria. The state of Bavaria at the end of the war was militarily occupied by the Americans, and it was a good-looking GI who swept her off her feet. In the early 1950s Nora immigrated to the United States and married Wesley Johnson. She has lived in the United States for sixty-five years.

From the moment she arrived in the US, she started working. Over the years she worked for Macys in New York, Stouffers in Michigan, American Airlines in Phoenix, and The Holiday Inn in Santa Barbara.

She had an excellent sense of humor and made many friends over the years. She left behind her son Dr. Klaus Fischer and his wife Sarah Ann, grandson Karl Fischer, and stepchildren Ryan and Alex.