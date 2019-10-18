Elinore Rita Vasta, 82 of Carpinteria, CA, passed away on October 11, 2019 at home among family. Elinore was born July 31, 1937 to William and Doris Malkin in St. Joseph, MI. Survived by her death and loved by Elinore is her husband, Manny of 62 years; her sons Gregory of Santa Maria, CA, and Patrick of San Francisco, CA; her daughters Kathleen and Susette of Santa Barbara, CA; Aimee of Lone Tree, CO; her brother, Ken Malkin of Bay City, Michigan; 8 Grandchildren and family and friends. Services and burial will be held at the Caprinteria Cemetery District 1501 Cravens Lane Carpinteria, CA 93013 at 1:00PM, October 21, 2019.