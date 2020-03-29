Elizabeth "Betty" Dobson Nelson was born on Jan. 13, 1921 in Towanda, PA to Lilian Y. Dobson and Dean N. Dobson, joining an older brother Dean Jr. Betty graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ in 1938. She then attended Wheaton College near Chicago, where she met Jim Nelson. They were married on January 27, 1939. During their marriage, Betty worked alongside Jim in many capacities. Having studied piano from an early age, she served as pianist and organist in churches Jim pastored, most notably 1st Baptist in Flagstaff, AZ and Calvary Baptist and Trinity Baptist in Santa Barbara, CA. The couple had 3 children, Judy, Beverly, and Jim. In 1989 Jim and Betty retired to Sun City West, AZ. There they attended Grace Bible Church where Betty was part-time pianist during their 25 years of attendance there. Jim went to be with the Lord in Jan. 2016 just before their 77th wedding anniversary. After living for a time with her daughter Judy and husband Bob, Betty moved to Morning Star Senior Living in Glendale, AZ where she began playing the piano at the dinner hour and also for chapel services on Sunday mornings. Throughout her life she was a faithful wife, mother, and servant of the Lord. She is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She died at age 99 on March 17, 2020. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Welch-Ryce Haider.