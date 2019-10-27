Elizabeth Helen Willis was born January 24, 1919 to John and Clara Curtiss in Lewiston Idaho and went home to be with the Lord October 9, 2019. Her husband, Rev. Floyd Willis, preceded her to heaven in 1985. Floyd and Elizabeth served in many churches along the Central Coast, including First Baptist Church of Solvang. Elizabeth invested her life in ministry and teaching elementary school for more than fifty years. She leaves behind her sons Jon Willis and Harold Willis, and her daughter Carol Ann Willis- Gonzalez and their families. Her daughter, Mary Beth Pine, went to be with the Lord in 2013. A Service was held at Grace Fellowship Church of San Diego in El Cajon, CA.

Local Funeral Service Friday, November 1st, Visitation 9:00 am, Service 10:00 am at the Loper Funeral Chapel, 2465 Baseline Ave, Ballard, CA

Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors