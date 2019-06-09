Ellin Jo Bausler (Trent), beloved mother and grandmother passed at 7:09 pm on May 30, 2019 in La Quinta, CA. Ellin was born to Paul Revere Trent and Marion Josephine Gilbert January 14, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her sister Susan E. Neumann (John). She is survived by her sons, Douglas G. Cunning and Devin M. Cunning (Erin); husband Donald R. Bausler; brother, Paul R. Trent (Ann); sister, Bonny Walsh (James); step sons, Karl V. Bausler (Katie), Kurt V. Bausler, Erik V. Bausler (Marion); and grandchildren, Nathaniel R. Penrod, Elise D. Cunning, Emily G. Cunning, Maura B. Cunning, Kaitlyn V. Bausler, Kanaan V. Bausler, Victoria M. V. Bausler, Lukas R. V. Bausler and Kristina E. V. Bausler.

Ellin was born third of four children. She moved from Illinois to California as a child, growing up in Santa Barbara, CA. She attended Santa Barbara High School. After, she started college at UCLA ultimately completing her Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from UC Santa Barbara where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Most of her life was spent in Santa Barbara county where she worked as a teacher in Lompoc and later as an administrator after earning a Master of Education from the University of La Verne. After completing her career in education, she earned a real estate license spending her later years purchasing and renting properties. Additionally, she immersed herself in multiple small businesses including vending machines and publishing.

Ellin had a breadth of interests and talents. A conversant on any topic, she debated with vigor and passion. Always on the move, she took flight lessons advancing through several solo flights. An avid photographer and photographic re-toucher, she developed her own film, and won multiple awards at the Santa Barbara County Fair, including a best of show. She enjoyed studying language, particularly Spanish, taking classes in Santa Barbara, Palm Desert and Guatemala. An adventurous world traveler, she and her husband Don frequented military space available flights to Europe, Asia and South America. She also delved into genealogy, mapping generations and obtaining her Irish citizenship. Ellin spent her life learning and loving.

She was the enduring champion for her sons, a computer programmer and a physician regaling in their careers and lives. Always in her heart and mind, she was blessed with her loving, supportive husband Don, step sons and extended family. She delighted in the talents of her grandchildren as artists, musicians, athletes and thespians whom she loved dearly. The piano she played as a child and young adult, she proudly gave to her grandchildren, rejoicing in their melody. There was no greater champion than our mother, whose supportive words and empathic acumen were unparalleled.

Tenacious, intelligent, tender, emotional and artistic, Ellin will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Per her wishes, her ashes will be scattered at sea outside Santa Barbara harbor June 15, 2019.

Memorial donations may be made to: Fisher Center for Alzheimer?s Research Foundation. (www.alzinfo.org)