Elliott Keith "Al" Dahl passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on March 25, 2019, one day short of his 86th birthday. Born in Huron, South Dakota on March 26, 1933 to Marvel and Gilbert Dahl, he was the youngest of three. He was raised in the small town of Dawson, Minnesota (population 1,526) until he graduated from high school. After high school, he attended The Dunwoody Industrial Institute in Minneapolis, where he gained an interest and knowledge of the trades and sheet metal work. He reconnected with his future wife and the love of his life, Patricia Winge, at church while he was visiting home for the weekend. He was drafted into the Navy on November 15, 1955, which moved him to San Diego, California. Patricia joined him there and the pair married on June 8, 1956. Al and Patricia then moved to Santa Barbara, where they settled down and started their family. They had three children, Deborah, Steven, and Julie. In 1977, with his wife by his side, he established his company Dahl Air Conditioning. He had a love for architecture which led him to design and build two homes at Lake Nacimiento, which enjoyed for over 30 years. He loved sports cars, boats, music, dancing with his wife, and making people laugh.

He is survived by his two sisters Virginia Livermore and Carol Johnson (Eddie); his wife of 63 years, Patricia, his daughter Deborah Dahl; his son Steven Dahl (Suzy); his daughter Julie Edgar (Paul); four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous extended family members.

He was a man of respect, dignity, wisdom, and generosity, with a strong moral compass. He was extremely respected in his field of work, a respect that he worked hard to earn. He was a committed family man, a proud, caring father and loving husband. His sweet demeanor and charismatic personality (as well as his corny jokes) won the hearts of many. He lives on in the hearts of his family and will be greatly missed.

There will be a memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church (909 North La Cumbre) on Friday April 5th at 2 pm.