Our Mother, Elsa Nelva Gonzalez (Castro) passed away peacefully at home on March 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on February 20, 1935 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. She moved to El Paso, Texas when she was a little girl where she later became a citizen. A proud citizen to never miss an opportunity to vote. She later relocated to Santa Barbara in 1964 with her five daughters.

She belonged to the Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister City Committee for a few years and enjoyed every moment of it. Traveling with her newfound friends was definitely a favorite time of her life.

Her passions were music and dancing. Always dancing while cooking or cleaning the house. Her grandkids loved visiting her because she always had a pot of something on the stove for them.

She is survived by her daughters; Sandra Barrios, Aydeth Dominguez, Emma Torres (Michael), Yvonne Batastini (Donald) and Babe Gonzalez Wolfkill (Les).

She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson.

She will be missed by all of us more than we can convey. Rest in Peace now mama.

Her funeral mass is on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 9:00 at Lady of Sorrows Church followed immediately by the burial at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at The Creekside Restaurant 11:30-2:30