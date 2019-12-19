December 8th, 1965 - December 3rd, 2019

Emiko Nagai passed away at her home in Canby, Oregon from breast cancer on December 3rd, 2019 with her twin sister Yumiko at her side. She was born in Tokyo, Japan on December 8th, 1965 to Masao and Koharu Nagai. She moved with her family to Santa Barbara in 1969, graduated from San Marcos High School in 1984, and UCSB in 1990.

Emiko enjoyed multiple careers as a loan administrator at Daiwa and Sakura Banks, a small business owner, a laboratory technologist at Cottage Hospital, Sansum and other hospitals, and an Army Reservist with 21 years of service in the Medical Service Corps as a First Lieutenant.

Emiko was proud of her service to her country, deploying in support of Operation Desert Storm. She loved animals, traveling, crafting jewelry, and learning. Emiko is remembered as a kind and generous woman wishing to bring peace to others.

Emiko is pre-deceased by her father Masao Nagai, and survived by her mother Koharu Nagai, and siblings Yumiko Nagai Staack (Lars) and George Nagai (Alice). Funeral services will be held 11 AM on Saturday, December 28th at Bethany Congregational Church in Santa Barbara.