Forever in our Hearts .......

Emil Ahlgren passed away on May 8, 2019 at the age of 92 after living a rich and full life. He is survived by his wife Ruth of 70 years, son Richard (Patricia) of Land O'Lakes, FL, daughter Sue Burk (John) of Santa Barbara, daughter Regina Clark (Alan) of Monticello, IN, grandchildren Andrew Burk (Emily), James, Nancy and Ricky Clark, sister Shirley Reiff (Gene) of Kewanee, IL and brother-in-law Daniel Stahly of Bellingham, WA.

We would like thank Visiting Nurses and Hospice and the staff of Alexander Gardens for their loving care of Emil.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00am at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Home at 450 Ward Drive.