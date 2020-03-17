Enid Louise Pike

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid Louise Pike.
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1495 Tunnel Road
Santa Barbara, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Enid Louise Pike passed peacefully on February 6, 2020 at the age of 96. A resident of California's Central Valley for the last ten years, Enid had previously lived in Santa Barbara for over fifty years and was a graduate of UCSB. She was known for her philanthropy and generosity to those around her. She was also a founding partner of C.A.L.M. and supported the local chapter of Soroptimist International. She is survived by her sons Dennis B. Pike and Dale C. Pike and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial to be held on 3/18/20 at 1495 Tunnel Road, Santa Barbara.
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Mar. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.