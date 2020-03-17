Enid Louise Pike passed peacefully on February 6, 2020 at the age of 96. A resident of California's Central Valley for the last ten years, Enid had previously lived in Santa Barbara for over fifty years and was a graduate of UCSB. She was known for her philanthropy and generosity to those around her. She was also a founding partner of C.A.L.M. and supported the local chapter of Soroptimist International. She is survived by her sons Dennis B. Pike and Dale C. Pike and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial to be held on 3/18/20 at 1495 Tunnel Road, Santa Barbara.