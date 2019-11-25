Enrique "Matthew"Alcantar was born on March 5, 1984. He passed away on Monday Nov.18, 2019 in Santa Barbara. He is survived by his mother Francine Ortiz, father Enrique Alcantar, step-parents Rhonda Alcantar & Michael Ortiz, grandparents Dora & Alfonso Alcantar, Mary Villa & Armando Rivera. He leaves behind his son Matthew, siblings Raymon, Sharlei, Timothy, Aleena, Jena & Kayla, along with his 4 nieces & 2 nephews. Matt earned his wings and was called home too soon. I'm sure he was greeted with open arms from his grandma "lifesaver" and the rest of the family. He will be remembered for his cheesy smile, Spongebob laugh, tattooed body and those little moles on his face that he turned into smiley faces. He believed in natural cannabis healing and home remedies. Matt was an Ambassador at SBCC with the disabilities dept. He was very proud of Handicapable805 which supports invisible disabilities. He was such a unique person, and although it hurts, I know he is now pain free. Goodbyes are not forever; Goodbyes are not the end; they simply mean I'll miss you until we meet again. Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 at 7pm and Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10am, both at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.