Erhard Schinzel was born August 1, 1938 in Nieder-Mohrau in Sudetenland, Germany (today's Czech Republic) to Adolf and Emma Schinzel. He had two younger sisters Emmi and Erni.

Relocated in 1946 by the government to Ruttershausen in Hessen/Germany he finished school, then completed an apprenticeship as a cabinet maker. He joined the Medical Corps in the German Army in 1958. After that he spent three years in Massage Therapy School, followed by three years in Heilpraktiker (non-medical Healing Practitioner) School in Munich/Germany. He became a gifted masseur.

In 1974 he became the health attendant and massage therapist to HIH Princess Shams Pahlavi, the sister of the Shah of Iran. He moved to Teheran and traveled with the Princess and her staff all over the world, forging lifelong bonds lasting into his last days.

After the Princess died in 1996, Erhard stayed in Santa Barbara and cultivated a personal clientele in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara. He formed lasting friendships with them and also with the members of the German Club. Erhard was very athletic and always on the move: he especially enjoyed dancing and sports such as tennis and biking. He traveled to Germany often to see his sisters and their families and he enjoyed hosting them during their visits to Santa Barbara as well.

Erhard suffered from Parkinson's but succumbed to the effects of pulmonary fibrosis. Erhard went to be with his Lord on August 29, 2019, joining his mother, father and sister Erni. He leaves his sister Emmi and nieces and nephews in Germany, where he will be inurned.

A memorial for Erhard will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, 1300 East Valley Rd. (corner Hot Springs Road), Montecito, CA 93108.