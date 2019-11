In Memory

ERIC C. BROWN12/20/77 – 11/11/06

While the years now go by too fast

And the tears of sadness don't last,

We still wonder what could have been,

Yet always remember the good times with him.

While we missed out on the last 13 years,

we remember fondly the first 28.

Love and miss you Eric –

Mom, Dad, Sabrina and Clayton