Eric Crandall, 49, left this world on July 26, 2019 when he died unexpectedly in a car accident in Trementina, NM.

Eric was born in Santa Barbara on October 29, 1969. His parents, Darrell and Janet, with Eric and sister Tricia moved to Colorado Springs in 1981. Eric loved Colorado and the outdoor life skiing the Colorado Rockies, camping and fishing. Joining the Rocky Mountain Search and Rescue Team was a special time in his life.

Eric will be remembered for his sense of humor who loved to put a smile on someone's face. He attended college in Steamboat Springs. And later became a network engineer who installed and maintained computer systems. He got a lot of enjoyment out of making jewelry from the many rocks he collected in the Rockies.

Eric returned to Santa Barbara and met the love of his life, Kathleen Giordano. They were married in 2014 at the Community of Christ Church where they are both members. Last year they bought a ranch in New Mexico where they moved with their son, James. It was the happiest time of their lives.

He will be missed by his parents and sister, Tricia, his wife, Kathy, stepsons Michael and James Giordano, grandson, Caleb, his Uncle Bob, Aunt Elaine and many cousins and friends.

We believe Eric is resting peacefully with his grandparents whom he adored, Nonna and Papa Brown.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Thursday, August 8, 10:30am. Services will be held at Community of Christ Church, 4675 Via Los Santos, Santa Barbara. Reception will follow nearby at 946 Via Los Padres. Everyone is welcome!