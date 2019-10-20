Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eric Weir. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Eric's home Send Flowers Obituary

1932 - 2019 Eric passed peacefully with his devoted and loving wife, Kathleen, by his side. Eric was born in Dunoon, Scotland and was very proud of his Scottish heritage. In his single years he migrated with family to Toronto, Canada and then a few years later another big move to Perth, Australia. It was in Perth, while ballroom dancing, that he met the love of his life and wife of 53 years. He and Kathleen were married in 1966. After spending time in Perth, they moved back to Canada for a short time but that isn't where they were meant to stay. They wanted to travel more so they rented a travel trailer and drove all the way down from Canada to Santa Barbara! Santa Barbara is where they decided to settle and bought their family home together. Eric will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Kathleen, his siblings, and close family friends. Sincere gratitude to Dr. Jason Boyatt, MD, with Cottage Health, for the kindness and special care he gave to Eric over the years. Also special thanks to the ICU nurses who cared for him at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital MICU. A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 am on October 27th at Eric's home for family and close friends (805-560-9218). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

