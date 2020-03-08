Erin Elizabeth Hindes left this earth on January 6, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach Florida. Erin was born to Jack and Joan Hindes on September 15, 1967 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She was raised in Goleta, and attended Fairview School, La Patera School, Dos Pueblos HS, Anacapa HS and graduated from UCSB. Erin is survived by her sister Cindy Hindes of Davis, CA, her brother John W. Hindes of Huntsville, Alabama and her four children Bryan Ernest USAF, Spain, Bryce, Bradley and Keegan of Santa Barbara, CA. Erin also left behind her close friends who loved her dearly. Funeral Services for Erin will be held at Christ the King Church on Hollister Ave in Goleta, Saturday, March 14th 2020 at 11:30 AM. Donations in Erin's name can be made at the Santa Barbara Zoo.