Erma Smith passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020 at the age of 96 at Valle Verde in Santa Barbara, where she was an active and beloved resident for 17 years. Erma was born on March 8, 1923 in Kenesaw, Nebraska to John and Katie Finnigsmier as the seventh of nine children. She married Harold Smith on December 26, 1942 and moved to California after World War II.

Guided by her strong faith, unflagging optimism and quick sense of humor, Erma lived her life in service of her community and those she loved. She raised four children, was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Carpinteria, and served as president of the St. Francis Hospital Volunteer Guild in Santa Barbara.

Erma and Harold had many adventures together during their two trips traveling around the world. Erma's greatest joys, however, were closer to home: spending time with her family and friends, dancing, quilting, crosswords and gardening. She will be dearly missed.

Erma was predeceased by Harold Smith, her husband of 58 years, and her sons Russell and Randy Smith. She is survived by daughters Carol Nishihara (Dave) and Barbara Smith, granddaughter Bonnie Nishihara (Chad), grandson Scott Nishihara (Bill), and great-grandson Davy Forrester.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, 1335 Vallecito Pl., Carpinteria, CA 93013. Arrangements are being made by Welch-Ryce-Haider.