July 26, 1928 – February 9, 2020

Ermeline aka Robbie was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 9th surrounded by family. She was 91 years old and survived by five of her children: Lorene and Leo (Rosen), Janis and Jerry (Licatasi), Marlene (Voigt), Judy and Robert (Young), Loshel Guy and Kathryn Robinson. She also left behind 17 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband Loshel Marshall Robinson, her son Ernest Marshall Robinson, and her great-grandson Joey Navarro. Her siblings also preceded her in death, Fredrick, Charlotte (Ruckle) and Larry.

Born to Ernest and Margaret Markgraf in San Diego, CA. The family moved to Santa Barbara when she was 3 months old where she lived out her life, settling in Carpinteria in her final years.

Ermeline, a creative person, with a great sense of humor, loved her family, enjoyed travel and loved to learn. She excelled and advanced in all of her positions of employment. She retired from the Cancer Foundation/Radiation Center as Assistant to the Administrator.

Ermeline began her art career at Santa Barbara Junior High School illustrating yearbooks. She continued to express her creative talents in home décor, fiber arts, as well as traditional arts of ink drawing, painting in watercolors, oils and acrylics.

Ermeline's patient, unconditional love will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and acquaintances.

Memorial service to be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 3:00p at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 East Sola Street, Santa Barbara, 93101