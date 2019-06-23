Earnest Paul "Timber" Quiroga, 94, passed peacefully into Glory June 13, 2019. He was born Pablo Quiroga on December 7th 1924 in Santa Barbara, California. Preceded in death by mother, Julia Puente Quiroga Unzueta; brothers Joseph Cruz Mireles, Alfonso Natividad Quiroga, Manuel Jesus Quiroga, Jose, "Joe" Cruz Quiroga, Raymond Domingo "Mingo" Unzueta, John Eusebio Unzueta; sisters Eleanor Quiroga, Beatrice Quiroga Jimenez, Belen Unzueta Camarillo, Angelita "Chita" Feliz Unzueta Galbert.

Ernie entered WWII in February 1943. He was attached to the U.S. Army 5th Armored Tank Destroyer Division when he landed on Normandy Beach (Omaha), France on June 6, 1944. He fought through Europe to the Eastern Russian Front, attached to the 3rd Armored Division at Ardennes and 82nd Airborne Division at Ardennes to the Albe River. After the war he trained in carpentry and built a home in Summerland, where he worked as Post Master. He traveled the world after retirement before settling in Banning, CA.

He leaves behind 2 sons Ernest and William of Tucson; devoted niece Consuelo "Connie" Aguilar of Eagle, Colorado; stepson Lee Hernandez; 7 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

He treasured his war buddies. One Lupe Padilla encouraged him to organize reunions called "Old Times" BBQs, which became patriotic social events for Mexican American families and friends.

Please join the family: Viewing Monday, June 24th - Welch-Ryce-Haider, 5:00 p.m., Rosary 6:00 p.m., 15 E. Sola St, Santa Barbara, CA; Mass Tuesday, June 25th 10:00 a.m. Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Funeral to follow at Calvery Cemetery.