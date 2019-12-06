SUNRISE 11/13/1929 - SUNSET 11/13/2019

Estella was born on November 13, 1929 to Catarino and Ildefonsa Cardona Escobar in Montecito at the Hammond's Estate. She was the fifth of nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents Catarino and Ildefonsa, brothers Samuel, Catarino, Jr. (Hillie), Santiago, Arnold and sisters Oralia and Jessie. Estella attended local schools and resided in Santa Barbara most of her life.

Estella passed away peacefully in her sleep after celebrating her 90th birthday with her family. Estella leaves behind a legacy of strong family values. She was an extraordinary woman. She had a unique gentle soul and the amazing ability to make you feel special. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and extended families.

Estella is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Antonio Orozco Gomez, Daughters Estella (Tony) Partida, Olga (Vito) Pascua, Sons Mario (Karen), Antonio, Jr. (Mary), Jaime (Rita), Armando (Nancy), Ernie (Rosa) and numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren. Sisters Elouisa Brenstuhl, Rita (Santos) Ojeda, Brother-in-law John Altamirano and numerous nieces and nephews.

Though she is gone, her love and spirit will live within our hearts. We hope to carry her legacy of Love, devotion and family values. She will be truly missed by all whom she touched. With all of our love, rest in peace.

A thanks to her caregivers and a special thanks to Care Givers Jazmin Gonzalez and Maria Perez.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held on December 13, 2019 1PM at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Road, Santa Barbara, 93111.