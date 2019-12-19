On December 12, 2019, Ethan Jeffrey Fairchild (Jeff) passed away at the age of 92 here in Santa Barbara. We all are heartbroken and will miss him greatly. He loved all of us, and we loved him. Jeff was born to Richard Fayette Fairchild and Gladys Shelbourne Fairchild in Hilo, Hawaii on January 25, 1927. His father was a career Army officer, so the family moved quite often. His mother bought property in Montecito in 1943 when his dad was scheduled to help open the Army's Camp Roberts in San Luis Obispo. In Montecito. Jeff raised a horse from birth. He loved to ride horses. They had 8 acres and a barn, so equestrianism was no problem. Jeff graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1945. After graduation, he managed the California theater and the Mission theater, both in Santa Barbara. He then joined the Army. He operated the Howitzer in the Korean War. Sadly, this affected his hearing but he never complained. We honor his service. While in the Army, he climbed Mt. Fuji. Back home from service he went to work for Standard Stations in Santa Barbara in 1953. He met Margaret (Margi) Ann Pricer at the Standard Station on Victoria and State in 1962 and they married in 1963 at Calvary Baptist Church on Islay and Chino. He moved up in the company, being promoted to the Comptroller's office. He also delivered the L.A. Times.

Jeff and Margi had 3 children. Richard, Joseph (Joe), and Julie. In 1973 he transferred with Chevron to the Bay area, the family living in Antioch, Ca. After 4 years there and 24 years with Standard/Chevron, his mother died and he retired and moved the family to the Montecito property. He then worked for the State of California/ State Lands Commission as an Inspector, where he stayed for 20 years, making sure the oil rigs were functioning properly. He retired in 1997 at the age of 70. He loved Montecito, but keeping the grounds trimmed every year at the behest of the fire department was getting tiring, though at this point it was only around 2 acres. In the early 2000's, he and Margi moved to Noleta.

Jeff attended Santa Barbara City College, UCSB (when it was on the Riviera) and Los Medanos College while living in Antioch. Dad loved to sing with Margi in the choir at Calvary Baptist Church. Hubby Loved to read letters to the Editor and write them too! Jeff loved to play tennis, but stopped in his later years. Every 5 years, he and Mom would take a cruise or some other trip to celebrate their marriage.

I (Richard) remember that he could do 100 push ups at one time. Quite a feat! Dad also knew how to get things done. When I (Joe) said 'Ca Caw', because I hadn't learned how to say 'Santa Claus', my dad told me that unless I learned how to say it right, I wouldn't get any presents. Miraculously, 'Santa Claus' were the next words out of my mouth. I (Julie) will never know why he called me 'fat ooh,' but I know it was a term of endearment.

After becoming incapacitated 5 years ago through a fall, one of the things Jeff enjoyed was listening to music through smart devices. I (Margi) read books to him because he was unable to read in his later years. The great Jeff Fairchild is survived by his wife, Margi, (married 56 years!), his children, Richard, Joe, and Julie (Wes); grandchildren, Joshua, Luke, Kaylee (Julie), Nicholas (Joe); brother, Richard Fayette Fairchild Jr. (Greta). He was predeceased by his sister, Judith Fue (Harold), and daughter in law, Ze Fairchild (Joe).

He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, believing that Jesus is his Savior, God is his Father, and the Holy Spirit is his Comforter. HE WAS A GOOD MAN. The family and close friends will gather for a graveside service at Santa Barbara Cemetery on Friday, December 20, at 11:00am. A memorial will take place at Calvary Baptist Church in Santa Barbara at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020.