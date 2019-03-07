Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene Gile vernon.

March 17, 1923 - February 19, 2019

Son Brother Husband Father Uncle Bapa

Vern was born on a farm in Brookings, South Dakota to Bess and George Gile. Vern was a twin. He grew up in Huron, South Dakota where he met the love of his life ... she was in 9th grade, he was in 10th ... it was a long and happy love affair! Vern graduated high school in 1940 and joined the Merchant Marines. WWII broke out and he joined the U.S. Navy. He fought in the South Pacific and Iwo Jima. He married his love, Thelma on July 2,1944 in Portland Oregon. He and Thelma started a family. Vern and Thelma settled in Oakridge Oregon, where Vern owned a Market. He was a Meat cutter by trade. Vern and Thelma traveled between Oregon and California, arriving in Santa Barbara in 1953.

Vern worked for Safeway as a meat cutter, working his way up to District manager. Rather than moving his family to L.A., he left Safeway and took a job at M and F Meat Packing Company. He would become the President. M and F Packing merged with Sambo's and Vern became the President of their Food Distributing division.

From Sambo's, Vern went to Carrow's Restaurants and became the President of Carrow's Food Division. He had a long and rewarding career in the Restaurant/Food service business. With the restaurant business, Vern and Thelma traveled to many countries. They enjoyed traveling, they had several great family vacations with their daughters Patti and Diane and their husbands Bill and Wayne. They enjoyed a fun and good life!

Vern loved to dance and he and Thelma belonged to the Harmony Dance club Vern was an accomplished French horn player. He played with both the Portland and the Santa Barbara Symphony Orchestra's.

Vern was a member of the Pescatore's, Lions Club, and The Goleta Boy's Breakfast group.

Vern was predeceased by his Mother, Father, twin Sister, Brother and a Great Granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Thelma, daughters Diane and Patti, two Nieces, a Nephew, seven Grandchildren, and eight Great Grandchildren.

Special memories of Vern-Daddy-Bapa will remain in our hearts forever! He was so loved ... he will be missed.

His wish was to have no services. There will be a memorial party at a later date. We'll raise a Scotch to a life well lived and a great man!

July 6th would have been Vern and Thelma's 75th Wedding Anniversary, Happy Anniversary Mom and Daddy!!!