Eugene W. Peterson, May 13, 1919 - March 13, 2020. Born in Lakeview, Oregon as the 7th of 8 children. He attended Purdue University and California Institute of Technology majoring in physics. He and his wife Lorna Thomas Peterson settled in Santa Barbara in 1951 where he was one of the founders of Santa Barbara Research Center. He worked on many significant military and space projects during his career including Surveyor, which was the first controlled landing on the moon. He loved his annual backpack trip to the eastern Sierra, a ritual that left a lasting impact on all who participated. Gene was also known for his letters to the editor of the Santa Barbara News-Press. He was preceded in death by Lorna, his loving wife of 63 years. He leaves behind his three children Rolf, Christine and Allan (Janet), four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Gene was deeply loved by his family and well respected by his peers. No services are planned at this time.