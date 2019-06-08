Eugenia Marie Sacconaghi Bernal was born June 7th 1934 and passed away June 3rd 2019 surrounded in love with family at her side. Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Eugenia was a sixth generation Californian and a Native Daughter of the Golden West, Reina Del Mar Parlor 126. Eugenia was a graduate of Santa Barbara Catholic High School, Class of 1953.

Loving Mother of seven children. Eugenia has joined her eldest son, Christopher (1961-2010). Eugenia is survived by daughters, Cynthia, Teresa, Margaret and Janice and sons, Michael and James, her five grandchildren, Gregory, Joseph, Chad, Brenna and Jace, along with her sisters, Dolores Hartnett and Patricia Cole.

She also leaves behind daughter-in-laws, Margaret, Susan, Arcelia and Carrie, and son-in-law, Brendan.

A Rosary will be held on Monday, June 10th 2019, at 6pm at Welch-Ryce-Haider, 15 E Sola Street. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th 2019, at 11am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 199 N Hope Avenue.