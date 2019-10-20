Eve Debra Johnson was born on May 30, 1952 at Saint Frances Hospital in Santa Barbara. She was taken from us way to soon in a tragic accident on October 9, 2019. Eve was the class of 1971 at Santa Barbara High School. She was employed at the Santa Barbara News-Press in the 1970s and worked in the mailroom and after she was laid off she continued her employment at Sears Roebuck for many years. She finished her working career as a caregiver taking care of many of our local elderly. Eve was preceded by the death of her parents Gerald E. Johnson and Dolores Johnson in 1994. Eve is survived by her brother Craig Johnson, her sister, Janel Smit and husband Rene' Smit, a niece Renelle Gonzalez and husband Oscar Gonzalez and two grandnephews, Nathan and Dylan Gonzalez and a nephew Jason Smit and wife Hannah Smit and an extended family of cousins and great cousins. Eve had a love of all animals and a love for her lord and wasn't shy on spreading the word of the gospel. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Oak Park. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Humane Society in Eve's name.