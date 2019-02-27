Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Rose Foxen Beraldo.

Born on June 7, 1923 to Robert Louis Foxen, a musician and Marjorie Estelle West from Painesville, Ohio. Evelyn passed Feb 21,2019.

She was a Descendant of the first soldiers, pobladores and artisans who began their journey to Alta California in the late 1700's.

Her second great grandparents, Benjamin Foxen from England and Charlotte (Peggy) Stewart from Tahiti, came later. Evelyn was fascinated by Peggy, a young woman who was connected to the HMS Bounty through her father, George Stewart.

Mom spent her first years traveling with her parents in California. Her father was a trumpeter with many bands during the Big Band Era. Yosemite and Avalon were her favorite places. She loved music.

When ready for school Evelyn came to Santa Barbara to live with her dear grandfather, Salvador Foxen. This began her lifelong love of Santa Barbara. She attended Catholic school and transferred to SBHS in the 11th grade to finish her education.

After graduation Evelyn met her future husband, Clayton Beraldo. They moved to Long Beach during the war and she was a "Rosie the Riveter". Evelyn came back to Santa Barbara to start her family. She often regaled her family with tales of coming of age in Santa Barbara. Mary Louise Days interviewed her for a project at the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. Her interview was lively and informative and is available on the SBTHP site.

After her divorce, Evelyn applied for a job at Raytheon on Gutierrez Street and became the first woman hired. She stayed with the company for over 30 years as a Electro-Mechanical Specialist and retired as a supervisor in the Microwave Division in Goleta.

Retirement years were filled with various Arts and Craft classes at Adult Ed. Her love of animals gave forever homes to many rescue cats and dogs. Season tickets to various musical venues was her passion.

Evelyn was a very unique, independent woman, and we will remember her for her wit and Love of Life.

She is survived by her children Judy Miller (Terry), Bobby Beraldo, and Trudy Keith (Doug). She has 3 grandchildren, 7 great grands and 3 gr gr grands, her best friends Reuben Valdez (Renee), Diane Garcia and her four legged pal, Lacie. Evelyn was preceded in death by her sisters, Pat Murphy and Barbara Viera. Her brother-in-law, Frank Viera and his sons, Steve and Michael survive. Nieces and nephews from the Beraldo Family also survive.

We are very grateful to Trust Hospice for supporting mom in her final phase of life. Nurses Nancy, Elinor and caregiver Rosa were exceptional. They extended wonderful support not only for mom but for the family.

Special thanks to her doctor, Robert Zylstra, who was always there for her and the family. He made mom's long journey comfortable.

Per her request, funeral services will be private. A celebration of Life will be held in June. Friends may donate to ASAP in her honor. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.