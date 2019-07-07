F. Bentley Mooney JR. went to Heaven to be with our Lord on June 11, 2019.

Bentley was born on April 13, 1936 in Earlimart, California. He was the first child for his parents, Nellie and Fay Mooney. Bentley and his three siblings lived in the Bakersfield area and attended the Niles Assembly of God Church where he met the love of his life; Gerane. Bentley and Gerane were married on January 27, 1957 in Bakersfield, California. The Mooney's moved to the Los Angeles area after the birth of their two children, F. Bentley Mooney, III and Jennifer Lynn Mooney. Bentley worked in the insurance industry and later attended law school. He passed the bar and started his legal career in 1972.

Bentley was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother and friend as well as a successful attorney. During his career, he lectured, wrote numerous books, articles and letters in his areas of expertise. Bentley loved to travel. He and Gerane took every opportunity to see the world. No matter what, Bentley always had time for those in need of his sage advice or help out of a legal problem. He viewed life on a grand scale and encouraged those around him to do the same.

Bentley is survived by his son F. Bentley Mooney III (and wife Susan), his daughter Jennifer Kester (and husband Steven), His granddaughter Tiffany A. Erb (and husband Eli), his grandson Michael E. Graley Jr., his grandson Matthew R. Mooney (and wife Jennifer), his granddaughter Megan E. Barber (and husband Thomas) and his great grandchildren Charlie and Lucy Barber.

Memorial Services for Bentley Mooney will be held at 10:30 am on July 13, 2019 at the Santa Ynez Presbyterian Church, 1825 Alamo Pintado Rd, Solvang, CA 93463. All who knew Bentley are welcome to attend and celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Katherine Estes Rogers Foundation -- for cancer research and pain management. Mail donations / cards to Jennifer Kester, 3100 Country Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460. Once received, an income tax deduction letter will be sent to the donor.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors