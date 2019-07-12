It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the passing of Felicia R. Vargas, a most extraordinary Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, due to natural causes on June 19, 2019.

Felicia leaves behind her children; daughters Hilda Vargas, Thelma Shaw (Rudy), son Michael Vargas (Lisa), sister Irma Balboa, and brother Peter Robles, Grandchildren Jaime Vargas (Rhonda), Angel Vargas (Abe), Michael Reigard, Johnathan Rios, Vanessa Blakey (Evan), Vincent Shaw (Stephanie), Christoper Vargas (Sara), Ashleigh Vargas, and nine Great Grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews.

The Graveside services and Celebration of Life will be on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at Calvary Cemetary.