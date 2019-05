Felix "Baby" Rios passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 49 in Santa Barbara, Ca. Born in Mexico, he came to the U.S. and was a taxi driver for over 20 years. He loved to travel and meet people from all over the world. He is survived by his daughters Cindy and Marie.

A funeral will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 3pm at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 450 Ward Dr. Santa Barbara, CA 93111.