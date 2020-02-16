Age 91, died peacefully at Hillview Convalescent Hospital in Morgan Hill, California, on Friday, February 7, 2020. Fred was born in Paris, France, to Fernando and Maria (Maruja) Miranda on April 4, 1928. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his brother Joseph Phillip, his wife, Jane Marie, and his son, Fernando Charles (Fred), Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Pilar Miranda of Morgan Hill, CA, his son, David Miranda, and son-in-law, Peter Halstad, of Baltimore MD and by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a graduate of Ridley College, St. Catherines, Ontario, and Rennsalaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, New York. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force, serving across the globe, and after which he and Jane retired to Goleta, California, and lived there more than 40 years. He enjoyed cars, young children, astrology, big band music, and in his later years, reminiscing with pictures of Paris and his family. No services are planned at this time, but donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the National Hospice Foundation (www.nationalhospicefoundation.org) or the (www.alz.org).