June 18, 1938 - Sept. 8, 2019

He married his Sweetheart Donna M. DeWitt (2/7/65) and they have been together since she was 15 1/2. They have 2 children, Delene and her husband Lance King, and Alan and his wife Andrea, one grandchild, Edan 14, one step-grandchild, Austen, and two step-great-grandchildren, Wesley and Whitley. He graduated from Cal Poly, Pomona in Biological Sciences and earned a master's degree in Bio-Sci from UCSB. He was a Navy vet. He was employed at UCSB in the Bio and Marine Science Institute for 45 years. He retired in 1998 to be at his home that the family built; planning to go camping, fishing and "work" in his garage. He was preceded in death by his parents Floyd A. DeWitt, Sr. and Louise M. DeWitt and his brother Eddie!!

We express sadness to his vast number of friends and we hope you will remember Floyd when you are walking on the beach, are in the mountains, having a beer, (or his favorite) having dessert!

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to cancer research, or the Humane Society. Our special thanks to: Dr. Aragon, Dr. Litten, Dr. Alex Koper, Dr. James Motahder, Dr. Gregg Newman, the nurses and staff at Cottage Hospital, the nurses and staff at Mission Terrace, the staff at Prescriptions Pharmacy at Sansum Clinic.

I will miss you, my Love. 'Til we meet again.

Love always, Your Donna