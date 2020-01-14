Born June 4, 1927 passed away on January 2, 2020.

Frances was born in Goleta, Ca. to Antonio and Feliciana Lopez (Valdevia). She was the second of five children (Sarah, Trinedad, Anthony, and Felix). Her father was a local tomato farmer and her mother a homemaker who took care of the home and five children.

She grew up in Goleta when it had less than 1500 residents. Most everyone was involved in ranching or farming. Despite her rural upbringing, she was not much of a "country girl". She loved nice clothes and took pride in her appearance. She rode a horse as a girl but couldn't stand cats. She'd rather shop with her girls than go camping. Her mother pampered her and her sisters but as a mother/wife she was a tireless worker; in and outside of the home.

Her work history included Devereux School, Vista Del Monte retirement home, Dos Pueblos convalescent home and private duty nursing until she was 89. Her work ethic made us all proud.

Like most women of her era she would probably consider her greatest achievement as raising her five children. Making us kind, responsible people by her example was her greatest gift. She will be missed deeply.

Graveside services to be held at Calvary Cemetery, Santa Barbara on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 12pm. Reception to follow at the Hewitt Residence.