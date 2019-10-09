Frances Martinez, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on October 5, 2019 at the age of 89. Frances was born on November 22, 1929 to Manual and Mary Hernandez. She was a Santa Barbara native graduated from Santa Barbara Catholic High School and Santa Barbara City College Nursing program. She worked for Santa Barbara County as a LVN for 20 years and retired in 1991.

She was married to John G. Martinez, her beloved husband of 65 years who preceded her in death. Frances was a devoted mother and is survived by her five children, Mary Tkach (Daniel), John L. Martinez, Alice Zandona (John), Linda Kikkert (Daniel), and Joseph Martinez (Ana), five grandchildren, Michael (Katie) and Danielle Zandona, Paula Tkach, Alec and Dylan Martinez and great-grandchildren Madeline and Chloe Zandona. Her brother Manuel Hernandez (Angie) of Fort Worth, Texas and two nieces, Kathleen Papandrea and Pauline Ceja also survive her.

A Rosary will be held at 7:00pm, Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary, 15 E. Sola Street on October 10, and a Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, October 11 at 10:00am at St. Raphael's Catholic Church followed by internment at Calvary Cemetery. Donations can be made to Home Health & Hospice Foundation in lieu of flowers.