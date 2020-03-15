Frances "Kiki" Holguin age 93, entered into rest after a long illness, Thursday March 5, 2020. She was born in Santa Barbara, Ca., February 20, 1927. Services to honor her life will be as follows: Recitation of the Rosary will be held at Welch-Ryce-Haider Mortuary, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 6:30pm. Funeral services will be celebrated Friday, March 20, 2020 at Our Lady Of Sorrows Church at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Frances "Kiki" worked many years for and retired from Service Master. She took great pride in maintaining "her building", the beautiful Santa Barbara County Superior Courthouse.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Holguin, sister Carmelita Holguin, brother Frank Holguin, sister Margaret Mercado and life partner Isabel (Guera) Rodriguez. She is survived by her beloved Cousin and friend Barbara Guevara, several nieces, nephews and special friends.

Frances (Kiki) lived her life to the fullest, had alot of fun along the way, and leaves many happy, funny, memories. Frances, (Kiki) will be missed by many who love her.