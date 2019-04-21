Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Kozaki.

Frances Kozaki went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 6, 2019. Frances was born on September 2, 1930 in Santa Barbara, CA at St. Francis Hospital. During WWII, she was evacuated to Gila River, Arizona Internment Camp with her family. After the war she returned to Santa Barbara with her parents.

She married Harry Kozaki on May 10, 1952. She attended Santa Barbara Business School and became a secretary before becoming a homemaker to stay home with her two children. She remained active in her lifelong church, Bethany Congregational Church, faithfully serving and attending until the end.

Frances is survived by her son, Russell Dean Kozaki (Kris), and preceded in death by her husband (Harry), and daughter (Holly Rene Vander Ark). Also surviving is grand daughter Krystal Midori Vander Ark, and her sisters, Barbara Fukuzawa, Florence Nakamura (Leo), and Martha Tanji. Preceding her death were her sister, Yoshiko Asakura, and brother, Michito Fukuzawa.

A service for Frances will be held on May 4, 2019 at 11am at Bethany Congregational Church, Santa Barbara, CA. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in Frances' name to Bethany Congregational Church, 556 North Hope Avenue, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.