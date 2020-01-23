Francisca Velia Rivera Villegas, 88, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on 12 January 2020. She was born to parents Lazara (Sara) Angel Rivera and Benito Hernandez Rivera, Jr. on 02 April 1931 in the La Isla precinct of Fabens, Texas. Her family moved to Santa Barbara in 1945.

She graduated from Santa Barbara Senior High School in 1950.

She went on to study Cosmetology at Santa Barbara Beauty School and graduated with a Cosmetologist License. She worked as a hairdresser for a few years. Later she worked as a Surgical Technician for 19 years and retired from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in 1999. But she became bored and wanted to earn extra money for travel, so she earned a Certified Nurse's Assistant License and enjoyed caring for many patients for several years as well.

Velia and Alfredo knew each other in the little town of Fabens Texas growing up but did not begin dating until by happenstance they meet again in 1948 in Santa Barbara. They were walking on opposite sides of Quarantina Street when a beautiful girl caught his eye. Neither of them knew the other had moved to Santa Barbara. Alfredo recognized her from Fabens and well, the rest was history. (Velia's three daughters are extremely grateful they met here in Santa Barbara!) Alfredo then went into the military-Army 508 Airborne Paratrooper-and Velia waited for him for three years. They were married on November 28, 1954 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Santa Barbara, California. Together they raised three girls: Ana Marie Alvarez, Susan Mishra, and Lydia V. Maxwell.

Velia is survived by Alfredo Villegas, husband of 65 years, Ana Marie Alvarez, daughter, Susan Mishra, daughter, Lydia V. Maxwell, daughter, Sarah Alvarez-DeWees, granddaughter, Hector Maxwell, grandson, Nathalie de Sousa Oliveira, granddaughter, Erika Klukovich, granddaughter, Danica Dito, granddaughter, Kovid Mishra, grandson, Andrea Maxwell, great-granddaughter, Santiago de Sousa Oliveira, great-grandson, Scarlette de Sousa Oliveira, great-granddaughter, Lorenzo (Lalo) Rivera, brother, Armando Rivera, brother, Maria Ramirez, sister, and Berta (Beta) Rivera, sister.



She was preceded in death by Leopoldo (Polo) Jose Rivera, brother, Oscar Rivera, brother, Lazara (Sara) Angel Rivera, mother, Benito Hernandez Rivera Jr., father.

A special thanks to Laura Sanchez and Jazmin Gonzalez for their patient, loving, and thorough care they provided to our mother throughout the last five years. They are angels.

The family has entrusted Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel with the arrangements. A Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., Santa Barbara CA is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 10:00 am, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N Hope Ave, Santa Barbara CA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Visiting Nurses Association-Hospice.