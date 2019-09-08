Frank Albert Serbus passed away June 11th 2019.

Frank was born on August 12, 1935 to Billie and Frank Serbus in Cleveland, Ohio.

In 1968, he opened the Country Meat Market in Goleta, Ca with his father-in-law and eventually expanded the business to The Country Catering and Meat Market for 35 years. Frank was a talented businessman, encouraging mentor and loyal friend. He took great pride in his family owned and operated business and considered all of his employees a member of his family. He enjoyed talking with his customers everyday and found great joy in helping to plan their special events.

Frank was a longtime Booster and supporter of the UCSB Men's Basketball Program as well as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

In the late 1990's Frank sold his business and retired to Phoenix where he never really "retired" he worked for Southwinds Seafood Company as a seafood merchandiser for 17 years and worked for the Talking Stick Casino Arizona for 18 years. Frank was still working 60 hours a week a year before he passed at the age of 83.

Franks greatest joy was his 6 children who survive him, 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He valued spending time with each of them individually and was always proud to share a story or two about any one of them at a moments notice.

His legacy is carried on by the grandchildren and great-children who carry the lessons forward that were taught to them by "Grandpa" in the kitchen and around the dinner table.

Please join us as we celebrate the life of this wonderful man. Frank Serbus "Celebration of Life", Saturday September 14, 2019. Service 1:00 pm. Reception to follow, Unity Church of Santa Barbara, 227 East Arrellaga Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101