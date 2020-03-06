Frank Brohm Gerety, passed away peacefully at home on February 23, 2020 with his wife of 61 years by his side due to complications from Alzheimer's.

Frank was born in Eureka, Utah on July 5th, 1929 to Bertha and Thomas Gerety. He spent his younger years in Oregon, fishing and hunting with his older brother Tom. After graduation, he worked on the Alaska Railroad, using his mathematical expertise to realign the railroad until he was drafted into the Korean War, where he served as a radio operator.

After marrying Alice Hornaday and raising their family in Santa Barbara, he spent 33 years teaching mathematics and computer science at Santa Barbara High School where he had the honor of bringing in their first computer, a PDP 11.

Frank was an avid fly fisherman and tennis player. He enjoyed spending his summers camping in the Sierra Nevada and teaching his children the joys of nature. He was also a well known docent at both the Santa Barbara History Museum and the Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Gerety, his sons Tom (Leona), Matt (Rebecca) and daughter Kathleen (Steve) Raiff; his grandchildren Rachel, James and Daniel Gerety, Kyle, Austin and Conner Raiff as well as family members, Nikki (Gabe), Elijah, and Kiera Jacinto, Shaun (Ilyene), Seraphial and Saigo Willis and finally, his beloved Lab, Max.

A Memorial Service is to be determined.