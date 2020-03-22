Frank C. Luna, 87, passed away peacefully at home in Ventura on 2/14/2020. Frank was born in Santa Paula, CA and raised in Santa Barbara. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

At 17 he fought in the Korean War. He was a proud veteran, and was honored in 2015 to visit Korea with the Korean War Revisit Program. He also visited Washington, DC with the Central Coast Honor Flight. Both provided memories he cherished.

In Frank's younger years he loved playing city league baseball as a pitcher. Frank also enjoyed serving as president for the Sister Cities of Santa Barbara and valued his travels to Puerto Vallarta. He was involved in many projects.

Frank worked for Ellwood Elementary School and Hobart Mfg. before starting his own company Academy Pool Service maintenance & repairs and pool construction under Dean Pools.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia, his daughters Anna Young (Chuck) and Audrey Luna, and sons, Mark Johnson and Tony Luna and his grandchildren Tyler & Kelsey Young, Chad Green and Everett Luna. He is also survived by his brothers Alfred and David Luna, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Frank was preceded in death by his 6 siblings and 2 children.

We will be celebrating Frank's life in Ventura on Saturday May 16, 2020. Please call a family member for detailed information. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .