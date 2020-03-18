Frank H. Barranco, MD died peacefully on March 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a devoted husband of over 63 years to his wife Rosalie (Lee), a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a dedicated physician.

Born to Henry and Maria Barranco on December 5, 1930, Frank grew up in Westfield, New Jersey. He attended Westfield High School where he starred on the track team. He graduated Magna Cum Laude, Phi Beta Kappa, and Salutatorian from Gettysburg College in 1952. In 1956, he earned his MD from The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and married the love of his life, Rosalie Fischer. He completed his family practice training at The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. A veteran of the armed forces, Frank was a Captain in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959 serving at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Frank and Rosalie traveled west to Solvang, California in 1959. Frank joined the Santa Ynez Valley Medical Clinic. He practiced family medicine for over thirty years, delivering hundreds of babies and caring for thousands of Santa Ynez Valley residents. His exemplary care of his patients was legendary. He was admired, trusted, and loved by his patients and their families. Frank was among the small group of physicians responsible for the creation of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Hospital, allowing patients to receive surgical and hospital care close to home. He was on the staff of the Santa Ynez Valley Community Hospital and served as its Chief of Staff for many years. From 1978-79 he was a clinical instructor in the Division of Family Practice at UCLA, driving to and from UCLA Medical Center multiple times a week.

In addition to his distinguished medical career, Frank was an active and respected member in the local community. He served on the board of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School in 1960, was a founding member of the Community Bank of Santa Ynez Valley, and served on the board of the Santa Barbara Bank and Trust for many years.

Frank was an avid tennis player, competitive golfer, and a fitness enthusiast who loved his time at the YMCA. He was a voracious reader of medical journals, newspapers, and history. He loved Italian food and took enormous pride in his Italian heritage. He will be remembered for his keen intellect, captivating storytelling, sense of humor, competitive spirit and strong opinions. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his love of medicine and his unwavering commitment to his patients' care. He invigorated every room he entered and will be missed terribly.

He is survived by his wife Lee, his children Frank David Barranco, MD (Jessica), Donna Barranco Fisher and Karen Lee Barranco, his grandchildren Nicholas, Allison and James, his great granddaughter Kaia Rose, his two sisters, Jody Loeffler and Esther Daniels, his brother-in-law Stephen Fischer (Barbara), and many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to Storyteller Children's Center, 2115 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105, a non-profit serving at-risk children in Santa Barbara.

In consideration of friends and family and the Coronavirus restrictions, the Celebration of Life in honor of Frank will take place at a later date.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors