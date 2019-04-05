February 27, 1923 - March 7, 2019

US Army-Air Force, 1941-1944, Captain

"Ken" Dawson passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 7, 2019 at his residence at Maravilla Retirement Community in Goleta, California. Ken, an only child, was born in Oak Park Illinois by Ethel Dawson (Swedish immigrant) and Frank Dawson (English immigrant). Ken was raised in Oak Park until high school age, when the family moved to Indianapolis. He completed his high school education at Shortridge High School in Indianapolis and then enrolled in Purdue University as a civil engineering student. Ken and his fellow fraternity brothers quit school the day after Japanese planes attacked Pearl Harbor and immediately enlisted in the US military to serve their country. Ken served in the US Army-Air Force as a maintenance officer overseeing a fleet of P47 Thunderbolts in the European theatre (tour included England, France, Luxemburg, Belgium, Germany).

Upon completing his tour of duty, Ken returned to his studies at Purdue University where he obtained a master's degree in civil engineering. Ken's first job was with the City of Tecumseh Michigan, where he met and married Barbara Louise Kerby - the love of his life. Ken served in various public works positions for the cities of Dubuque Iowa, Yuba City California, Lompoc California, and San Marcos California before retiring in Paso Robles California. Ken was a rock, working diligently each and every day to provide the best for his family.

Ken and Barbara (passed October 2018) were married on November 26, 1949 - a marriage that lasted 69 years. Their love and marriage yielded six children, Andrea Dawson (Oakland CA), Laura Dawson (Castle Hayne NC), Steve Dawson (Enock UT), Dan Dawson (Santa Barbara CA), Gail Dawson (deceased 2014), Mark Dawson (Oakland CA). Ken and Barbara were also gifted with 7 grandchildren (Whitney, Matt, Kristina, Justin, Chris, Jenni, Madeline) as well as great-grandchildren (Raimi, Vivian, Lila, John, Luke).

In his younger years he enjoyed spending time with his children, playing golf and tennis, and working on projects to improve the home. In retirement he enjoyed tending to his orchids, playing wi-bowling and bingo. He will be missed by all. Private services will be attended by family members.

Do not stand and weep.

Each of our children is a special person.

Each was conceived and nurtured by a loving, caring Mother and Father.

They are a thousand winds that blow; They are the diamond

glint on the snow.

They are the sunrise and the gentle rain.

And when you wake in the morning's hush, They are the sweet uplifting rush of quiet birds in circled flight.

They are the soft stars that shine at night.

They are the ocean's roar and whisper.

They are with you in the amazing, wondrous life.

Try to enjoy every moment of it!