Frank McConnell

FRANK McCONNELL
May 20, 1942 – January 17, 1999

From "Song of Songs":

"Rise, my love,
my beautiful one, come away.
O my dove in the clefts of the rocks,
in the recesses of the cliffs,
Let me see your form,
let me hear your voice;
For your voice is sweet,
and your form is comely. . . .
"My beloved belongs to me, and I to him,
who is pasturing his flock
among the hyacinths.
Until the day blows,
and the shadows flee,
Gambol, my beloved,
like a gazelle or a young stag
upon the craggy mountains."

Love, Celeste
Published in The Santa Barbara News-Press Online Edition from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020
