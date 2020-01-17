In Memory
FRANK McCONNELL
May 20, 1942 – January 17, 1999
From "Song of Songs":
"Rise, my love,
my beautiful one, come away.
O my dove in the clefts of the rocks,
in the recesses of the cliffs,
Let me see your form,
let me hear your voice;
For your voice is sweet,
and your form is comely. . . .
"My beloved belongs to me, and I to him,
who is pasturing his flock
among the hyacinths.
Until the day blows,
and the shadows flee,
Gambol, my beloved,
like a gazelle or a young stag
upon the craggy mountains."
Love, Celeste