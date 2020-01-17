In Memory

FRANK McCONNELL

May 20, 1942 – January 17, 1999

From "Song of Songs":

"Rise, my love,

my beautiful one, come away.

O my dove in the clefts of the rocks,

in the recesses of the cliffs,

Let me see your form,

let me hear your voice;

For your voice is sweet,

and your form is comely. . . .

"My beloved belongs to me, and I to him,

who is pasturing his flock

among the hyacinths.

Until the day blows,

and the shadows flee,

Gambol, my beloved,

like a gazelle or a young stag

upon the craggy mountains."

Love, Celeste