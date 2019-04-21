Fred peacefully passed away March 25, 2019. He was born in Ecorse, Michigan in 1928. He was a loving husband and father, and never met a stranger. Fred was a talented drummer, playing professionally since his early 20's in Detroit. In 1977 the family moved to Santa Barbara, where he worked at Sears, then OSH, continuing to play drums with many groups.Fred is survived by his wife Beverly, son Eric, daughter-in-law Dianne, and brother-in-law Jim Hampton. Beside his love of family and music, being active in church was important to him. A special thank you to Danielle's Guest Home and Staff, where he received loving care for 15 months. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27th, 12:00 PM at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, at 4575 Auhay Dr. A reception will follow.