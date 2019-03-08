Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for G. Vaughan Parker.

G. Vaughan "Parkie" Parker, 90, passed away on September 28, 2018 in Santa Barbara, CA.

Parkie was born in Ann Arbor, MI, to DeWitt and Martha (Vaughan) Parker on December 22, 1927. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He was drafted and served in the Army during the Korean War. In 1958 he settled in Santa Barbara, where he worked as a CPA -- eventually as a sole proprietor.

Parkie loved to travel. He visited Europe many times, staying for several months to absorb the culture. He also made trips to China and visited Vietnam and Africa. Parkie was a solar eclipse chaser, which took him to Hawaii, Bolivia, the Caribbean, Turkey and, most recently, Idaho. He enjoyed hosting international couchsurfers, and would visit them in return. However, there was no place Parkie loved as much as his own home in Santa Barbara, where he lived with his beloved cat. He loved the great outdoors, frequently attended music and cultural events in town, and volunteered for countless local non-profits.

Parkie was preceded in death by his sister, Jennie Weller, of Colorado Springs, CO; his first wife, Irene (Finberg) Parker; and his second wife, Marie (LaCombe) Parker. He is survived by his daughter, Suzy, of Summerland, CA.