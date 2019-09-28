Garland D. Austin (88), born June 10, 1931, went to be with his Lord on September 11, 2019. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to the Reverend Dr. Erven Austin and Sue Austin. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara Pearson and went to work as a patrolman for the San Marino Police Department. He then joined the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department serving for thirty years, rising to the rank of Chief. During his career there, he worked a wide variety of assignments including; Detective, Vice, Narcotics, Media Relations and Community Relations. He continued his education at Mt. San Antonio College, Los Angeles City College, Cal State Long Beach and was a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Upon his retirement he and Barbara moved to their ranch in Santa Ynez, CA and was the last person to be elected to the office of Constable of the Solvang Judicial District, later absorbed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. He was an avid water and snow skier and horseman. He was a member of Los Rancheros Visitadores for over 43 years. He was also a member of the Vikings Solvang, the Masonic Lodge and a Life Member of the Elks Lodge. After selling their ranch, he and Barbara moved to Vandenberg Village and were longtime members of the Village Country Club.

Gar was preceded in his death by his parents, his brother Eugene and his sister Joy. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 70 years, Barbara and his loving family, son Jon (Susan) Arcadia, CA, daughter Cheryl Austin Grimm, Whittier, CA and son Kevin (Lori), grandson Taylor (Jasmine), great-grandson Luke, Mililani, HI, granddaughter Kelsey, Lakewood, CA, nephew Craig Austin (Amy) and niece Tracy Austin Butts (James). Services will be private. Donations may be made to the Sheriff's Relief Association, 11515 Colima Road, Whittier, CA 90604 or The City of Hope, 1500 East Duarte Road, Duarte, CA 91010.