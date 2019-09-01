Born on January 25th, 1942 in San Francisco. He was raised in Los Angeles, where he graduated from Loyola High School in 1959. Graduated from UC Santa Barbara in 1963. He went on to join the Airforce, graduating first in his class, flying T38s and F102s.

He was a lifelong horseman, playing polo or cutting avidly up until the last couple years of his life. A great teller of jokes and stories and a friend to all, Gary was well loved for his generosity and big heart. Parkinson's Disease.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Canada, his two sons, Jesse and Eli Wooten, their wives, Lara and Melissa, and five grandchildren, Dylan, Emilia, Luke, Sinclair, and Wyatt.

By his request, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life. If so inclined, the family requests that all gifts be made to an animal in his memory.