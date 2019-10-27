Gary died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2019. Born in Santa Barbara May 7, 1936, Gary lived most of his life in his beloved town. During high school he was a member of the Igniters car club enjoying showing off his 1941 custom Chevy coupe. He graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1954 and then began a career in the Operating Engineers Union. Because of his love of boats he was a member of the Channel City Power Boat Association and spent many years giving boat rides and pulling water skiers at Lake Nacimiento near Paso Robles. He also had a passion for Corvettes and belonged to the Corvette Club of Santa Barbara. Gary competed in car shows in and around Santa Barbara winning many trophies. He was an active member of The Masonic Lodge from 1957 to the present. Gary is survived by his son - Todd Smith, grandson - Tanner Smith and cousins Al and Bob Manning.

There will be a memorial for Gary on November 2nd at Mulligans Café and Bar, 3500 McCaw Avenue, Santa Barbara from noon to 3:00PM