1920-2019

After nearly 99 years of being a true blessing to virtually everyone who knew her, Genevieve (Gen) Martha Fiedler Fundingsland was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father on January 31, 2019. Born in Delmont South Dakota March 22, 1920 to Walter and Kathryn (Schock) Fiedler, her earliest years were lived on the family farm in Ree Heights SD. The family moved to Lead SD where in high school she was active in theater and was both Valedictorian and Homecoming Queen.

Gen met her future husband Osmund Theodore (Oz) Fundingsland at a Lutheran Young Adult Conference. They married in 1940 and enjoyed 46 years of marriage until Osmund's death in 1987. Embracing a life of ongoing adventure, they lived in Colorado, Massachusetts, and California raising their family along the way. Gen actively participated in numerous community projects and bible studies, and served on several volunteer boards. When her children had grown into adult hood, she worked as an Administrative Professional in Government and Church organizations.

Gen was a life-long learner and avid reader, becoming a poet in her 60s, writing of her ancestors in her 70s, and taking up painting in her 90s. Even in the last weeks of her life when writing became more difficult, she demonstrated a wry sense of humor stating "every night I write more of the family history - too bad it's just in my mind".

Her greatest joy was her family- children Osmund Mark (Oz) (Susan), James Walter (Jim) (deceased), Lisa Karen Buffmire (Andrew) and Andrew Clay (Drew) (Yvonne), and precious grandchildren (10), great grandchildren (14) and great-great grandchildren (2) of whom she loved to tell stories and write wonderful poems.

Throughout her life, Gen was always known as a dear friend who ministered to and lifted up everyone she knew. A woman of great faith and prayer - her life has been an inspiration to many.

Family graveside service to be held at Santa Barbara Cemetary.