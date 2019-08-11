George A. Campbell, born January 26, 1924 in Barneveld, WI, died August 2, 2019. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann Campbell, and children, George Jr. (Claudia), Corinthia Van Orsdol, Ardyth (Todd) Richmond, and David (Christella). Also survived by 12 grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren, his brother, James Campbell, and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children, Corinthia (Cindy) Anderson Campbell.

George was stationed in the Philippines during WWII. Following the war, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in engineering and began his career, first with Boeing in Seattle, and then with Delco Electronics in Milwaukee, where he helped develop the inertial guidance system for the Apollo Space Program and the Moon landing. He moved with the company to Santa Barbara in 1972. At George's request, no formal service is planned. A gathering of family will take place at a later date.